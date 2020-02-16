Some might think North Heights Elementary is abandoned since it ceased operations as a school. But Jason Self, the head of security for Rome City Schools, said the facility is still being used for the system's middle school football program.
That's why it's of importance to the school system to prevent break-ins like the ones that happened in late December and early January.
Three men have been arrested in connection to the break-ins at North Heights Elementary, where copper from an HVAC, smart boards, and football equipment were stolen.
In early January, Rome police found two of the smart boards at a residence, hidden in the backyard. Kenya Menashea Royster and Marquell Deandre Dammond were arrested in relation to the theft, charged with burglary in the second degree.
Self said a number of smart boards were stolen from the school on Dec. 16 and 17. He said the two can be seen on Dec. 15 security footage "scouting" the school to actually commit the theft.
"It is our belief that they were stealing them to sell as large screen televisions," Self said. He said there's no way the theft could have been easy since smart boards weigh close to 160 pounds.
Brodrekius Breon Hall was recently charged with burglary in the second degree after allegedly stripping a gymnasium HVAC of its copper. Jail reports also state Hall stole cleaning supplies and football equipment from the school.
Self said it's hard to put a price tag on cleaning supplies and football equipment, but the price tags for smart boards and HVACs are hefty.
"When you're talking about smart boards, depending on the model, $3,000 to $5000 a piece," he said. Self said at least five smart boards were taken from the school. They were able to recover some of them. "The HVAC cannot be fixed. It will have to be replaced. Those can easily run over $30,000."
Self said RCS will continue to monitor the property and the security system at North Heights and hopes the Rome Police Department will spend more time patrolling the area.
All three men charged with burglary in relation to the break ins at North Heights remain in the Floyd County Jail without bond.