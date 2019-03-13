Rome City School Board has approved the following positions to for the 2019-2020 school year:
Stephen McClure, who currently serves as assistant principal for North Heights Elementary, will take a position at Rome High School as an assistant principal/behavior specialist. McClure began his work in Rome City Schools in 2016 as the assistant principal for Rome Middle School and became assistant principal at North Heights Elementary in 2018.
In addition to his duties of assistant principal at Rome High School, McClure’s role as a behavior specialist will include working directly with identified students to adopt behaviors that substantially increase their academic performance. He will also work with students to improve social skills, ability to learn in school, and eliminate or reduce negative and disruptive behaviors.
John Fricks will also serve assistant principal for Rome High School. Fricks has been at Rome High School since 2013 as a math teacher for grades 9-12. Fricks graduated from Shorter University with a bachelor's degree in education, and Kennesaw State University where he graduated with a master's degree in instructional technology. Currently, Fricks is pursuing his specialist degree in instructional technology leadership with a certification in educational leadership. For the past two years, he has served on the school leadership team, achievement team, PBIS Tier II team, graduation committee, duty (afternoon), Title I Committee, superintendent’s advisory committee team, freshman academy leadership team and served as chair of the technology team at Rome High School.
Anna K. Davie Elementary will welcome Lorraine Reeves to their administration team as assistant principal in the fall. Reeves has been an educator for over 20 years with varied experiences in higher and secondary education. Her educational background includes an undergraduate degree in speech and hearing sciences, with a minor in psychology from the University of South Alabama, a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling with a minor in ethnically diverse population from the University of South Florida, and an educational specialist degree in administration and supervision from the University of West Georgia. Most recently, Reeves served as the Career Technical Instruction (CTI) coordinator at Rome High School.
Sabrina Teems, who is currently the Gifted Coordinator for the system and gifted teacher for West End Elementary and East Central Elementary, will be in a new position for the 2019-2020 school year. Teems, who has over 14 years of experience in education, will continue to serve as the gifted coordinator for the system and fill the role of the instructional technology coordinator. Her duties will include managing digital learning platforms and training teachers and coaches within the system on new technology endeavors.
Serving as a special education teacher at Rome Middle School since 2008, Kelli Johnson will work in central office as the district wide special education specialist. As the lead special educator of Rome Middle School for three years, Johnson has supported new special education teachers through mentoring.
Lastly, Jennifer Edwards and Kimberli Shedd will fill the positions of instructional specialists for Rome City Schools. The primary responsibility of the instructional specialist is to provide teacher and student support in order to increase academic success. Edwards has been in education since 2012 in the roles of lead teacher and Title 1 Interventionist. She joined Rome City Schools in 2018 as a second grade teacher at Anna K. Davie Elementary and will remain there in this new role. Shedd has over 18 years in elementary education and has served as a second grade teacher at Elm Street since 2014. She has been approved to served as the instructional specialist at Main Elementary
“Rome City Schools is very fortunate to have such wonderful internal talent,” said Superintendent Louis Byars. “A goal of the system is to ‘grow our own’ and I feel like we are moving in the right direction as we make these assignments for the next school year.”