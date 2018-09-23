Racing for the money
Model Elementary School kicked off the first day of fall on Saturday with a 3.1-mile fundraising race, raising around $2,000 in pre-registration fees that will fund student activities at the school.
The money goes to the Positive Behavioral Interventions Support program which handles and organizes student trips. Principal Aimee Hays said this is a program the school started four years ago to promote a sense of belonging and encourage good behavior.
“Duck Dash is one of those ways that we stand out,” Hays said. “The overall inspiration was to just have a family event for our community.”
She said next Friday some of the money will be put to good use and the school will throw a slime day for the kids. The activity was chosen by the students out of several other choices.
“The supplies for buying enough glue for 550 kids and the colors, it gets expensive,” Hays said.
This year there were 110 pre-registered runners with more signed up the morning of the event. While there were plenty of Model Elementary students participating, there were a lot from outside the community as well.
The Blue Devil Duck Dash race course contained various obstacles that made participants crawl, climb, slide and get a little muddy in order to reach the finish line.
It incorporated the high school cross country course and wound around all three schools on the Model campus. The race sent runners out in waves beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a new set of runners departing every 15-25 minutes. The fire hose at the finish line was a new addition from last year and was requested by the Model Elementary students.
Model High School cross country runners led each wave of runners through the course with some run-ning the course several times before the day was done. Meanwhile Model Elementary teachers and staff stood along the race track pointing any runners that lost sight of their wave leaders in the right direction whilst cheering them on. Chick-fil-A provided breakfast for participants and Sweet Frog provided yogurt after the race. Hays said other local businesses also sponsored the race and provided items to go into the swag bags participants got at the end of the event.