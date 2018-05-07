Principal hires possible at Tuesday Rome BOE meeting
Interviews of candidates to fill two open Rome elementary school principal slots have been held over the last several weeks and a decision on who will be hired could come during tonight’s board of education meeting, according to Superintendent Lou Byars.
Byars would not say if the principal hires for Elm Street and North Heights elementary schools would definitely be on the list of personnel changes up for approval by board members, but did say it is a possibility. The job openings are still posted, he said. He would not say if more interviews will be held.
If the two principals are hired internally, the system will have to find two replacements for the spots they are leaving. This is something Byars said he would need to be done as promptly as possible.
Current Elm Street Principal JoAnn Moss is heading to the central office to become the system’s director of development and special programs and North Heights Principal Tonya Wood is moving on to be the system’s grant coordinator. The effective date for Moss’ move is July 1 and for Wood’s is July 16.
Also during the meeting, the board will hear from Chief Academic Officer Debbie Downer about the Pre-K Summer Transition Program and K-12 Summer Opportunities Program. The former is an opportunity for kids who did not attend pre-K at all this year or for only a portion of it to get prepared for kindergarten. The latter is for students to complete additional work to move on to the next grade.
Revisions to two board policies, to align with state guidelines, will also be presented to board members. Chief Operations Officer Tim Williams will provide the latest figures for collections of the education local option sales tax.