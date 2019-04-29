The Rome City Schools Board has approved the hiring of the new Main Elementary School Principal, LaRoyce J. Sublett, for the 2019-2020 school year.
Sublett graduated from the University of Houston-Downtown in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He continued his education by obtaining his M.A. in Sociology
from Texas Southern University (1995); an Ed.D. in Curriculum and Instruction (2005); and additional master’s degrees in Special Education in 2011 and ESOL (English as a Second Language) in 2013, both from Grand Canyon University.
Main Elementary School’s new principal enters this leadership position with a wide range of experience through his work with urban school systems. Dr. Sublett began his career as an educator by serving as a resource teacher at James D. Ryan Middle School in Houston, Texas. He then became a Special Education Teacher, Instructional Coordinator and Department Head for Woodrow Wilson Elementary School. Because of his workin this capacity at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, he was promoted to the Instructional Coordinator, and eventually, interim principal for the school.
While in Texas, he served as an assistant principal and a principal. Sublett also served as the Special Education Data Quality Administrator for Fort Bend County School District.
Upon arriving to the metro Atlanta area, Sublett was the Special Education Inclusion Support Specialist and Associate Director of Virtual Learning in Dallas, Ga., where he was tasked with was connecting the families he served to educational services and offering innovative ways of strengthening the school’s curriculum. While in this role, he worked with new educators in a mentor’s role, further helping to increase the competency of his staff and better serving his students. Sublett was also the Interim Principal for Benjamin S. Carson Middle School, and Principal of Hamilton Holmes Elementary, and Paul D. West Middle School.
During his career in education, Sublett has been active in many professional organizations including Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE), Association of Supervision in Curriculum Development (ASCD) and has held the office of 1stAssistant Director of the 10th District Georgia Parent Teacher Association (PTA). He has also been recognized as “Teacher of the Year” on severaloccasions.
Sublett currently serves Cobb County Schools as the Special Education Department Chairperson and Inclusion Support Specialist. He is also an adjunct professor at Georgia Perimeter College in Decatur, Ga. There, he teaches sociology and provides instruction to students who wish to pursue a career in education.
“Dr. Sublett has proven to be an outstanding leader and brings over 20 years of experience to Rome City Schools,” said Superintendent Louis Byars. “We look forward to Dr. Sublett serving as the head administrator at Main Elementary School.”