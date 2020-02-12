Money is a consistent topic in local school systems, especially since both the city and county school systems are looking at a number of possible cuts from the closure of Plant Hammond.
Rome City Schools' latest potential cut comes from House Bill 779, a bill in the Georgia General Assembly that changes how much money an independent school system in the state will get from ad valorem taxes on motor vehicles.
Right now, the tax is distributed among county governments, city governments and the board of education for each county school system. When there is also a city school system, a portion of the city government's cut goes to fund that school system.
HB 779 would increase how much of the ad valorem sales tax goes to the city government, but the city school system would get a smaller share of it. The county school system wouldn't be affected.
“I could go and complain and say that’s not fair,” Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said. “It depends on each district and municipality. It’s never going to be perfect, but the way they’re talking about changing it would be really unfair to RCS.”
If the proposal is passed, Byars said city schools are looking at losing a significant amount of money.
According to Byars, RCS received around $130,000 from the tax in October, and Floyd County Schools got $246,000. With the cuts, he estimates receiving around $65,000 a month -- which he said does not add up to him, since the Floyd County school system only has 50% more students than Rome's.
“(Overall) funding is pretty much level or declining,” Byars said. “With all the extra needs that our students have, it makes it very difficult to accomplish what we need to, and we would potentially lose funds and have to make up for it elsewhere.”
He is hoping to speak with the local legislative delegation near the end of the month to discuss his concerns.
“I just want to tell them there's only 21 city school districts in the state of Georgia,” he said. “Trying to fix a problem that exists in another district is creating another problem here. Why don’t they change the formula to make it more for us?”