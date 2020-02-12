Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.