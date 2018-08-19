Pop-up markets offer free food
Pepperell High will be the first site of planned pop-up food markets, where families can receive about 50 pounds of free food.
The pop-up food market at Pepperell High is set for Sept. 12, from 3:15-4:45 p.m. There will be fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, dry goods and bakery items included in the selection for families, to find what items work best for them.
There is no required income level and no basic requirements people need to meet to be eligible to go home with food. At the event, attendees will sign in with their address and number of people in their household. The one thing asked of those attending is for them to bring their own bag.
The markets are put on by the Floyd County Schools nutrition department. Anyone with questions can contact Nutrition Director Donna Carver at dcarver@floydboe.net or call the central office at 706-234-1031.
A market is planned for each month up to August 2019, alternating between the four Floyd County high schools and the central office. After the Pepperell High market, Model High will be the host on Oct. 24. The dates for July and August are still being decided, but will be at the central office and Model High respectively.
The rest of the market schedule is:
Armuchee High, Nov. 14;
Coosa High, Dec. 12;
Pepperell High, Jan. 9;
Model High, Feb. 13;
Armuchee High, March 13;
Coosa High, a rescheduled date in April;
Pepperell High, May 8;
Central office, June 12.