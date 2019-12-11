About 20 volunteers rushed to pack food Wednesday for hundreds of families waiting to take home a 50-pound box of groceries at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
The food delivery truck usually gets to the fairgrounds at noon, giving them ample time before the distribution starts at 5 p.m. That day, however, the truck didn't make it until 5:30 p.m.
And Donna Carver, who runs the nutrition program at Floyd County Schools, found herself looking at the faces of over 300 waiting people at the monthly pop-up food market.
“We subname it the pop-up food market because that name has less of a stigma to it,” Carver said.
There is no income requirement for the free food; all you have to do is show up.
“Some people might get a little nervous about going to a pantry," she said. "Sometimes it hurts our pride a little bit to say that we need help, for those of us who were raised in the South.”
The program is run by Floyd County Schools, but it does not just benefit young families. Carver said a lot of the people who come are grandparents who are raising school-aged children.
One of those grandparents is Carita Creamer-Hunt, who lives with her daughter, Azaria, and 2-year old granddaughter, Jewelleigh. Creamer-Hunt, who works for the school nutrition program at Rome City Schools, said their family doesn't qualify for food stamps because they make just one cent over the income limit.
Azaria, who works at Ross, said the pop-up market has been helpful in the last few months since her daughter just started eating solid foods.
“We’re able to get a lot of food a month,” she said. “It helps feed her and our household."
“When the family is thriving, students thrive,” she said. “When the students are worried about their families, it’s hard to achieve.”
The pop up market doesn’t just serve food every month. It also offers assistance to those who may not know how to qualify for SNAP benefits. On Wednesday, the Latin American Association had an information booth set up. Marilyn Chavez said she hopes her organization’s presence decreases the stigma of asking for help as well.
“They assume (that people apply for food stamps) because you’re trying to live off of the government,” Chavez said. “That’s not true. People don’t realize that food stamps is a nutritional program.”
The pop-up market takes place on the second Wednesday of every month, which puts the next one on Jan. 8, 2020.