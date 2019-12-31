For over 30 years, school children who went to Rome City Schools hopped on a white Rome Transit Department bus to get to school.
With this change, people will be required by state law to stop for the new yellow school buses that will be hitting the roads as Christmas break comes to a close.
“When they do see a (yellow bus) they need to be mindful to stop,” said RCS spokesperson Joshua McClure. “It is very critical so that we don't have any incidents where someone is getting injured. Be the driver of that vehicle or a student.”
It is illegal to pass a stopped school bus in Georgia in both directions of traffic on a two lane roadway unless there is a physical median separating the roadway, like grass or a wall. If the only thing that separates a two-way roadway are two yellow lines, traffic from both directions must stop.
In four lane traffic all traffic must stop for yellow school buses in both directions unless there is a physical barrier.
Anyone who runs a stop sign on the bus can expect a citation and a day in court, said Debbie Burnett, assistant police chief of the Rome Police Department.
“Any time there’s a properly marked school bus, we’re very strict,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure these students get to and from school safely.”
The buses are set to depart from the old General Electric site on Redmond Circle on January 7, the first day back in school from the holidays. Eventually they’ll move to a property on Three Rivers Drive, which RCS purchased for $1.15 million.
McClure emphasized the only thing that has changed is the fact that the buses are yellow and have traffic signalling equipment, including stop signs.
“Routes will continue to be the same. The bus numbers will continue to be the same,” he said.
In February, the Georgia Department of Transportation ruled it was not appropriate for students to be transported to school on city buses, effectively ending a 35-year agreement between Rome City Transit and Rome City Schools.
After scrambling to meet a deadline of Aug. 1, the school board voted to purchase new buses from its general fund in May -- an estimated $3.2 million. GDOT then pushed the deadline back to January 1, 2020.