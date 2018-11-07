With more than 30 Academy Awards and a trove of beloved characters such as Woody and Buzz Lightyear to his name, Pixar Co-Founder Ed Catmull will speak about creativity on Feb. 21, 2019, for the Berry College Shatto Lecture Series.
As the co-founder of Pixar, Catmull is a highly respected figure in the business and creative worlds. Having revolutionized the world of animation and built one of the most innovative and emulated companies on earth, Catmull speaks with great experience and thought about leading creative organizations. He is also the author of “Creativity, Inc.: Overcoming the Unseen Forces That Stand in the Way of True Inspiration.”
Admission to the 8 p.m. lecture “What Makes Creative People Tick?” is free, but tickets must be picked up in advance and are required for entry. Tickets will be available beginning Jan. 14, 2019, with more details to come.
Catmull is president of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Disneytoon Studios. For more than 25 years, Pixar has dominated the world of animation, producing 14 consecutive No. 1 box office hits, which have grossed more than $8.7 billion at the worldwide box office to date and won 30 Academy Awards.
Catmull’s book, co-written with journalist Amy Wallace and years in the making, is a distillation of the ideas and management principles he has used to develop a creative culture. A book for managers who want to lead their employees to new heights, it also grants readers an all-access trip into the nerve center of Pixar Animation Studios—into the meetings, postmortems, and “Braintrust” sessions where some of the most successful films in history have been made.
Catmull has been honored with five Academy Awards, including the Gordon E. Sawyer Award, for his lifetime of technical contributions and leadership in the field of computer graphics for the motion picture industry. He earned B.S. degrees in computer science and physics and a Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Utah. In 2005, the University of Utah presented him with an Honorary Doctoral Degree in engineering.
The Gloria Shatto Lecture Series honors the memory of Georgia’s first female college president. Gloria Shatto, who served Berry from 1980-1998, believed strongly that there is more to a college education than what can be learned in the classroom. The Shatto Lecture Series honors her vision by bringing to Berry speakers of international renown.