The Floyd County Board of Education is expected to approve Joseph Pethel as Coosa Middle School's new principal. Pethel currently serves as the school's interim principal.
He was appointed as the interim principal in 2019 after former principal Vondell Ringer began a new position with FCS as the support services specialist. Prior to serving as the middle school’s interim principal, he was the assistant principal at Armuchee Middle School.
"Mr. Pethel has the background, skills, and disposition needed to be an excellent principal. He is knowledgeable and will bring great enthusiasm to his new assignment,” Superintendent Jeff Wilson said. “I am fully confident in Mr. Pethel’s ability to lead Coosa Middle School at the next level.”
In other personnel news, two FCS principals are planning to retire.
Steve Turrentine of Model Middle School and Scott Savage of Model High School are both listed as retiring from their posts. The board will go into executive session at caucus starting at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office on Monday to discuss the personnel changes. They will then vote for approval in their regular board meeting.
Also at the meeting, Facilities Director Jack Gardner will present updates on the progress of Pepperell Middle School. According to a presentation listed on the site, there’s some good news. Crews have finally been able to establish building pads for the school, and they began demolition work in the gym. However, due to wet soil, they haven’t been able to install a storm drain, and they had to stop working on the footings for the building.
John Parker, the assistant superintendent, is also set to give a presentation regarding dual enrollment in the county system. Right now, the Georgia General Assembly is looking to make cuts to the state’s dual enrollment program. Both Parker and Wilson have expressed concern for how the potential cuts will affect students.
Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office at 600 Riverside Parkway on Monday. The regular board meeting follows in the boardroom at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.