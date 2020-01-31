Anastacia Arzeno was dealt a hand that almost stopped her from graduating from Pepperell High School.
Born into a military family, her father left her life at a young age and her mother was deployed not long after having her. When her mom came back to the United States when Anastacia was 12 years old, she was ecstatic to finally live with her parent instead of relatives.
That lasted six years.
“You’re living the high life, finally, with your parents, watching TV,” she told the Exchange Club of Rome at The Palladium on Friday. “Then all of a sudden, the TV goes off. Your mom comes in and says that 30 days is all you have left.”
Her mother had kicked her out when she turned 18. Having nowhere to go, she couch-surfed at the homes of friends and relatives. Some people let her stay for weeks, others gave her 24-hour notices to find somewhere else to go.
She detailed to the Exchange Club what a hard time she had getting into a shelter, since she technically wasn’t a kid anymore.
But Anastacia persisted and managed to earn her diploma.
Her story was just one of several moving tales that local high school students told the Exchange Club on Friday as nominees for the club’s annual ACE — “Accepting the Challenge of Excellence” — awards.
The longtime program aims to boost students who have had to overcome many barriers to meet qualifications for graduation. Guidance counselors introduced their own nominee from each public high school in the area.
Some of the students lost their parents at a young age. Others overcame anxiety disorder and familial abuse. All talked about how their guidance counselors and friends guided them to a path that allowed for greatness. All the student nominees shared plans to go to college and contribute to philanthropic causes.
Anastacia said she wants to go into the military.
Each student was awarded at least $100 for presenting their story. Anastacia won the challenge, and was awarded a $500 check. She will move on to the Exchange Club’s state level competition.