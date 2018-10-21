The idea started with a simple invitation from a teacher to join his mock trial team three years ago and set a Pepperell High School senior on the road to starting her legal career.
Even though she is still in high school, senior Carson Graham is taking every opportunity available to gain real life experience in the field.
“During my sophomore year I went to the Georgia Bar academy where I took the student Bar exam and I passed,” Graham said. “That weekend we took a bunch of seminars and they pulled questions from that.”
Graham also attended a week long mock trial camp at the University of Georgia where she participated in a mock trial held before the dean of the law school. Through a connection she made at that camp, she was put in touch with a mock trial seminar hosted by Harvard University. Graham has registered for the seminar and is looking forward to participating in it in November.
During her junior year Graham saw internship opportunities available through the school in several different law offices in Rome.
“I signed up, I wanted to work in the district attorney’s office with Leigh Patterson,” she said.
She was told by an adviser that they were unable to place her at the time, so Graham went to the district attorney’s office in person and volunteered.
At first Graham pulled records for people in the office before they went to court. Then after the secretary quit, she took over the responsibilities of writing warrants, releasing warrants and taking phone calls. She added that soon she will be shadowing investigators and hopefully after that work with the assistant district attorneys.
When she isn’t at the district attorney’s office or at a mock trial seminar, Graham is hard at work with her fellow mock trial team at Pepperell High School. The team has never made it past regional, but Graham and teammates hope to go all the way to the state competition.
Graham says before every mock trial she practices power poses which is from a TED Talk by Amy Cuddy that her mom shared with her.
She practices these in the mirror and re-watches the talk every couple of months. She said throughout her time working with the mock trial team she has learned anyone will join your team but not everyone will care. The challenge is to assemble a team of people who are dedicated.
A full mock trial team needs 11 members, Pepperell High School has around 18 with members from every grade level.
Coach Jacob Sheridan said the kids get to operate as attorneys and are really rewarded for being involved for all four years of high school. He said the program used to be very senior heavy, however Graham has helped incorporate lowerclassmen which will help keep the team alive after the seniors graduate.
The Pepperell High School mock trial team is the only one in Floyd County. Sheridan added if anyone wishes to help support the team or wants to know more about them to send him an email at jsheridan@floydboe.net or call him at 706-346-2565.
After high school, Graham plans on continuing her education at Georgia Highlands College where she is currently dual enrolled. She will transfer to another college to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science.
“The University of Georgia Law School is where I want to go to law school — I love that city,” she said.
When she finally has her law degree she wants to take advantage of a program that will allows law students like her to work in a public service position for an extended period of time paying off student loans. Her ultimate goal is to become an immigration attorney and help immigrants gain their citizenship.