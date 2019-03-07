Runners will report to the starting line Saturday morning at 8 a.m. where the annual Berry College Half Marathon will kick off, sending runners and walkers through the college’s 27,000-acre campus.
“We are anticipating rain,” Lori Frederick with the Berry Half Marathon, said. “We’re encouraging our volunteers to wear their rain boots.”
The races are a rain or shine event, however race officials will be keeping an eye on possible inclement weather. No runners or volunteers will be put at risk Frederick said. Berry Emergency Management is working with Floyd County Emergency Management to monitor the weather but for now everything is good to go.
For those who haven’t registered it isn’t too late with walk up registration open today from noon to 7 p.m. in the Krannert Ballroom located in the Student Center. Registered runners can pick up their race packets during the same time at the same place as walk-up registration, Frederick said. Packet pickup will also be available the day of the race from 6 to 7:30 a.m. in the Krannert Ballroom.
So far the race has over 1,200 runners registered for Saturday’s race. The starting line will be in front of the Ford Building. The 5K race route will wind around the main campus, while the 10K and Half Marathon races will take place both on the main and mountain campus. There will also be a mile fun run for the younger runners, Frederick said.
All three races are road races and will start at staggered times. The Half Marathon and 10K race runners will begin at 8 a.m. with the 5K race starting at 8:20 a.m. The Fun Run will begin at 10:30 a.m. with registration opening at 9 a.m.
For more information visit the Berry Half Marathon’s website.