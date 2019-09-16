Floyd County Schools announced during Monday night’s board of education meeting that the system has set a maximum price of the new Pepperell Middle School at $21.5 million with hopes of beginning construction later this month.
The state will reimburse the system about $3.4 million for the project, Superintendent Jeff Wilson said during the meeting. This will leave the system paying around $18 million for the project, which is around one million less than the previously proposed budget.
The school will be paid for with a one-cent education local option sales tax that was approved by the voters of Floyd County in 2017.
Wilson said the capital outlay for the project has been approved by the state and the system is waiting for documents to be approved before putting boots on the ground.
Board members voted to approve the guaranteed maximum price Monday night as well as to allow Wilson to sign the contract with the construction company Ra-Lin.
Wilson said the construction of the new school should take about 16-18 months to complete, meaning a finished product as soon as late winter of 2021.
Board Member Chip Hood verified with Wilson that Armuchee High School will get the money it was promised for its school modernization. Wilson assured him that money is still coming.
The board also got to see some images from inside of the new Armuchee gymnasium which is scheduled to be finished by Christmas break.
Vice-Chair of the Board Jay Shell commended Jack Gardner, the system’s new executive director of facilities, for doing good work on trimming the Pepperell Middle budget by $500,000 as well as eliminating over 5,000 work orders since he started during the summer.