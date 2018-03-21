Nathan Medley and Dona Morgan announced as 2018 On the Farm STEM participants
Nathan Medley, an instructional technology specialist, and Dona Morgan, a Fifth grade teacher at Cave Spring Elementary, has been selected by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture to participate in an On the Farm STEM professional development event in Fort Worth, Texas, March 26-28. The training is designed to bring science to life for participants with the help of American beef cattle ranchers, researchers, nutritionists and veterinarians.
Medley, Morgan, and other participants were selected from a competitive field of applicants. They will receive free registration, reimbursement of up to $750 for approved travel expenses and hotel accommodations for three nights and meals, in addition to educational supplies and resources. Continuing education units will be made available to attendees who complete the program.