MOU on early learning center up for board
The Rome Board of Education will consider approving a memorandum of understanding with its partners in the South Rome Early Learning Center during its regular meeting tonight.
The board will caucus at 4 p.m. in Superintendent Lou Byars’ office at the central office, 508 E. Second St. The meeting will start at 5:45 p.m. in the boardroom.
During last month’s board meeting, board members gave their nod of approval to the eighth version of the new MOU with Berry College and the South Rome Redevelopment Corp., its two partners in the center at Anna K. Davie Elementary. However, the board did not vote on the MOU at that meeting.
A new set of 3-year-olds have started at the center, with the two classrooms full with 18 students each. This is the first time, out of four years in operation, the center has started the year with both its classrooms full.
Also on the agenda for the board is a proposed $57,000 agreement with V3 Publications. At the July meeting, board members chose to hold off on making a decision on the contract until today’s meeting, after several expressed wanting more information on what the company will do for the school system outside of what it already does.
V3 Publications currently does work for the system, including writing news releases and taking photos. Byars said the company would provide marketing, public relations and social media analysis.
A contract for Chromebooks for kindergartners will also go before the board, as the school system works toward completing its one-to-one, Chromebook to student initiative.
Also, Chief Operations Officer Tim Williams will provide an update on the construction of a multipurpose building on the campus of Rome High which will house a college and career academy as well as athletic and band facilities.
Board members will also be updated on enrollment figures at the start of the school year.