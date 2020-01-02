Congratulations are in order for Model Middle School.
The school was recognized by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement for the highest performing or greatest gains school awards for 2019.
MMS received a Platinum Award in the greatest gains category, meaning their academic growth over the last three years was in the top one percent of schools in the state.
“I am so proud of our school and community for being recognized as a platinum school,” said MMS principal Steve Turrentine. “The Model area is truly a special place and this award is indicative of the ‘We Are Model’ attitude… We value relationships and student success and we will continually focus on the whole child and work together to provide an enriching, positive learning experience for our students.”
MMS is one of 26 schools to receive the 2019 Platinum Award for Greatest Gains, according to Floyd County Schools.
Overall, FCS lead in this area in CCRPI scores. Using three years of data from the school's College and Career Ready Performance Index test scores, the state board of education determined that Model Middle was able to receive platinum status, the highest tier for the Greatest Gains.
“Not a lot of middle schools get this award,” said FCS Superintendent Jeff Wilson. “They just hit it out of the park this year. They were already a good scoring school and went on to the next level.”
In order to win this award, schools must earn a three-year average score for the CCRPI Progress Score in at least the 99th percentile in the state. They must also remain in the same CCRPI Single Score range over the last three years and be excluded from GOSA's Turnaround Eligible Schools list and the state Department of Education's Comprehensive Support and Improvement list.
"I applaud the collaborative effort of Mr. Turrentine and the MMS teachers and parents who worked together with their students to achieve this level of success," said Wilson.