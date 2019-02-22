Winners from the Rome and Floyd County schools were all recognized with their STAR teachers at the Rome Exchange Club luncheon Friday.
Miao chose Kelly McDurmon as his STAR teacher.
"We share some eccentricities in our personalities," Miao said of his history teacher and wrestling coach.
"I think the law is a perfect profession (for Miao) because he's incredibly argumentative," McDurmon told a huge crowd at the Palladium Friday.
Miao said he planned to seek a degree in political science and go on to law school but has not yet decided where he will continue his education.
Hutcherson was honored as the winner from the county school system. She revealed plans to go on to the University of Georgia and major in music education. She recognized Armuchee Band Director Seth Bares as her STAR Teacher.
"He has taught me so many important lessons, not just in music, but in life in general," Hutcherson said.
The other individual school winners recognized during the luncheon Friday included Zoe Wheat from Model and her top teacher Susan Franklin. Wheat plans to attend the University of West Georgia and get a degree in math with an eye on become a math teacher.
Zachary Mitchell is the STAR from Coosa and chose Adam Daniel as his STAR teacher. Mitchell plans to attend Oklahoma City University and major in musical theater and vocal performance. Daniels, who joked that Mitchell lives in his office, said Mitchell, "is just going to be good at anything he does."
Taylor Carles was recognized as the STAR from Pepperell. She chose Haley Gee as her STAR teacher. Carles plans to attend Emory University and go into the medical profession. She said she became interested in the field through exposure to her grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Rome High had a three-way tie for STAR student between Nigara Nizamidin, Sophie Sebuh and Brianna Cadle. Cadle is undecided about college but is interested in pursuing a career in bio-medical or bio-chemical engineering. Nizamidin is also undecided about college but is interested in studying civil engineering while Sebuh plans to attend Columbia University in New York.
Cadle chose Randy Jackson as her STAR teacher, Nizamidin chose Sarah Brown while Sebuh chose Eli Jackson.
Unity Christian School's Boone Blankenship was the final honoree. He plans to start college at Kennesaw State and then transfer to Georgia Tech to get a degree in computer engineering. He recognized Susan Payne as his STAR teacher.
The STAR honors program is sponsored locally by the Rome Floyd Chamber and is based on students who have achieved the highest score in one sitting on the three-part SAT test through November of their senior year and must be in the top 10 percent of their class or in the top 10 based on grade point average.