The Georgia superintendent has selected 130 students statewide to serve on his Student Advisory Council with three hailing from the Rome and Floyd County area.
Armuchee Middle School student Emalee Collins, Rome Middle School student Jaya Cooper, and Rome High School student Anna Harper, will meet with State School Superintendent Richard Woods to give feedback on local education throughout the school year.
“It is so important to me to hear directly from students about how decisions made at the state level are playing out in the classroom,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Meeting with my Student Advisory Council allows me to hear feedback firsthand from those most affected by educational policies.”
Both systems extended congratulations to their students for being selected to the committee and having the opportunity to affect education on a statewide level.
Floyd County Schools believe so much in student voices and are thrilled that a FCS student will be able to provide input and advice on this state advisory group, FCS Superintendent Jeff Wilson said.
Woods values student input above all else, John Parker, assistant superintendent and chief academic officer, said. He is truly a student-centered leader, so this is an opportunity for a student to create some real change Parker added.
“It’s always good when we have our students' voices on a platform of that magnitude," Rome High Principal Eric Holland said. "I was really excited to hear that Ms. Harper was chosen to serve on this committee as I feel she is one of the best candidates who will truly work to focus on helping our students here at Rome High, as well as all students in the State of Georgia.”
“The impact these kids are going to make, not only for Rome City Schools but for the State of Georgia, is huge,” said Christy Epps, Rome Middle School assistant principal. “I’m so proud of Jaya for applying and for being accepted into this program."
The two eighth graders and junior were selected from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants who applied to serve on the council. Students were chosen based on the strength of their essay answers, which focused on their ideas for public education as well as their community service experience.
The three students will travel to Downtown Atlanta for the first meeting of the Student Advisory Council on Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Georgia Department of Education’s offices.