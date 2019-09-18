The Georgia State Board of Education has released the graduation rates for the 2018-2019 school year and both the Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools graduation rate was a 93.3%.
Rome High School received 93.3 percent rate in 2018-2019. In comparison, Rome High's rate increased by about 3% from last year which was 90.48%. The state average graduation rate is 82%, placing Rome above the average in graduating their high school seniors.
“We are looking at these numbers and, in addition to focusing on our students in their senior year, we are continuing to enhance programs to better prepare our underclassmen for graduation,” said Rome City Schools Superintendent Louis Byars. “Our mission of graduating our entire student population ready for college or for work remains at the forefront of our educational goals system wide, and we feel that the opportunities we have planned will allow us to increase this number.”
Byars went on to say that he is appreciative of all the hard work of Rome City Schools’ educators and all they do to educate the students of Rome City Schools.
Floyd County Schools four-year graduation rate for the Class of 2019 was also 93.3%. This ranks FCS as one of the top 35 school systems in the state, according to data released today by the Georgia Department of Education. Each of FCS high schools exceeded the state average of 82%.
Armuchee High had the highest graduation rate in the system at 95.7%, Pepperell High wasn’t far behind with 95.4%, Model High had a rate of 92.7%, and Coosa High completed the trend of all county high school graduation rates above 90% at 90.1%.
“I am so proud of our students, teachers, and administrators for achieving a graduation rate above 93% for the fourth year in a row," said FCS Superintendent Jeff Wilson. “This comes on the eve of our system being recognized by the state for our outstanding graduation rate of 86.1% for students with disabilities. We have a wonderful school board that supports instruction, and we will continue to work hard.”
Georgia’s high school graduation rate increased in 2019, rising to 82 percent — an all-time high since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law, a release from the state department of education said. Graduation rate has increased by 12 percentage points since 2012, with steady increases each year.
In 2019, 71 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent. Twenty-four districts recorded rates at or above 95 percent. The state gets its graduation rates by taking the number of students in a senior class and dividing it by the number of diplomas awarded.