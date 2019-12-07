School board members from Floyd County and Rome City Schools attended a gathering of school boards across the state this week in Atlanta, and each reported back that they learned a lot to bring back to their respective districts. Here’s what happened.
Gov. Kemp addressed testing
According to Faith Collins, chair of the Rome City School Board, Governor Brian Kemp was the first governor in eight years to attend the Georgia School Board Association Conference.
“He had a lot of positive things to say,” said Collins. “I know that we’re all working toward the same goal.”
Since his election, Kemp has vowed to pay teachers more, and also has expressed a desire to decrease the number of standardized tests students must take throughout the year.
“One thing he is looking at is that if a student is taking an AP course, that student won’t have to take the end of course test,” said Lou Byars, superintendent of Rome City Schools. Both Rome and Floyd County have expressed a desire to reduce the amount that students test and have been critical of the CCRPI.
“We’ve caught flaws in the scoring before,” Byars said.
Georgia has gone through a number of different standardized tests, and some who have worked in education for a long time have been shown frustration.
“You don’t just want to throw everything out and then start over again,” Byars continued.
Kemp is hoping to decrease the emphasis that a CCRPI score has on a student’s ability to move forward in school. Floyd County Schools is involved with that effort through the GMAP pilot program where students take tests throughout the year to map their progress instead of large end of year tests.
They learned a lot about the law
School board members are required to have nine hours of training, and they can receive six hours at the conference during a breakout session. Most members decided to attend a breakout session regarding legal matters.
Chair of the Floyd County School Board Tony Daniel said the legal breakout session was his favorite because it assured him that FCS is on the right track as far as policy making.
“At the board level, we deal with policies,” he said. “When we were in the legal mandate, we need to make sure we communicate with our attorneys and that we conform to the legal mandates.”
Collins shared the same sentiment.
“We’re on track with all of our legal things,” she said.
Floyd BOE won the Leading Edge Award for its security efforts
Ever since the massacre that devastated Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, Floyd County Schools has intentionally increased its security efforts.
For this, the GSBA recognized the county system with the Leading Edge Award for Innovative Practices in Teaching and Learning.
“I’m excited and happy,” said FCS Superintendent Jeff Wilson. “We’ve really done a lot of implementation.”
One of the efforts include a new security services that scans the driver’s licenses of visitors. Floyd County has also secured entrances in each building, including the central office.
“The first step was to meet with all local emergency service agencies to start the discussion,” said FCS Public Relations Coordinator Lenora McEntire Doss.
Various agencies met with the school system in March following the Parkland shooting. After this meeting, FCS added four off-duty officers to act as school resource officers.
“Increasing police presence in school buildings aided in making staff, parents, and students feel safer and more comfortable with local officers while helping the officers to be more in touch with the community,” she said.
Daniel said he believes adding Rick Flanagan as Chief Safety Officer was a good decision for Floyd County Schools.
“He brings a lot of knowledge and experience to the schools,” Daniel said. “He does a great job. He talks to the principals and administrators about how to heighten security.”