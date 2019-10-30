Floyd County and Rome students scored well on ACT scores when compared to other school districts regionally, however were slightly below state average, according to Georgia Department of Education statistics.
The ACT tests a student's knowledge of core high school subjects and most colleges and universities look at those results when selecting students for admission.
When looking at our local schools systems both were slightly lower than the state average of 21.4 and comparable to the national average of 20.7 Rome City Schools was 21.1 and Floyd County Schools district score was 20.3.
Individual high schools in the Floyd County Schools were Armuchee at 21.2, Model at 20.8, Pepperell at 20.3 and Coosa at 19.4. Rome High School is the only school in the Rome City School System score.
Regionally, the average school system scores were similar or slightly lower.
Polk posted a system score of 18.7, while Calhoun and Gordon's were 20.6 and 20.5 respectively. Bartow County's average composite score was 204. and Chattooga County's was 18.3.
In recent years, more Floyd County Schools high school juniors and seniors have been taking the ACT than the SAT, according to a FCS press release.
Statewide, Georgia's average composite score held steady from 2018 to 2019 but has increased for four consecutive years, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Overall, Georgia is tied for 23rd nationally, up slightly from 24th last year.