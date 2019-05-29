The Rome-Floyd County Library kicked off its summer reading program Tuesday. It will run through July 20 with activities and prizes geared for youth of all ages.
“A Universe of Stories” has two programs, one for children ages newborn through rising fifth-graders, and a Young Adult Program for rising sixth-graders through 12th-graders.
Using the READsquared app, participants track their reading time to earn points and then redeem those points for coupon prizes in the Children’s Department of the library. The library will also be offering paper time sheets to help track participant reading time, but the reading times must be logged into the app to receive prizes.
Possible prizes include: Skater Zone skate pass, Cici’s Pizza kids buffet, Rome Braves tickets and Skater Zone skating party, among many others.
The Rome-Floyd County Library will have plenty of other events scheduled through June 22 as well. The Used Book Sale in the Children’s Theater, which began Tuesday, is ongoing until most of the books are sold.
The library will be hosting the Southeastern Reptile Rescue on Thursday at 10 a.m. On June 5, the library will begin its Movie Wednesday in the Coosa Room with a showing of “Muppets From Space” at 10 a.m.
To register for the summer reading program, go to shrls.readsquared.com.
For more events and other information, go to rome.shrls.org.