The community is invited to the Berry College lecture “A Walk on the Shadow Side of Leadership” on Oct. 3.
Well-known ethics and leadership author Craig Johnson will speak at 7 p.m. in the Krannert Center Spruill Ballroom for the Cecil B. Wright III Integrity in Leadership Lecture Series. Johnson is the author of, “Organizational Ethics: A Practical Approach,” and, “Meeting the Ethical Challenges of Leadership: Casting Light or Shadow.” He has also published in more than 30 communication and leadership journals.
Johnson, an emeritus professor of leadership studies at George Fox University, has served in leadership positions at nonprofit organizations and has been an active participant in educational and service trips to Kenya, Rwanda, Honduras, Brazil, China and New Zealand. He is the recipient of George Fox University’s distinguished teaching award, as well as the outstanding graduate faculty researcher award in 2016.
The Center for Integrity in Leadership at Berry is dedicated to helping students develop a better understanding of ethical leadership in all aspects of life. Through classroom study, real-world mentoring, guest speakers and other programming, the center cultivates a deeper grounding in values and integrity while also providing practical experience in the day-to-day decision-making that integrity in leadership requires.
Current initiatives include the innovative Gordon and Joyce Carper Mentoring Program, which recently completed its sixth year pairing Berry students with community leaders; the Cecil B. Wright III Lecture Series; and the Bowen and Barbara McCoy and Ted A. Owens faculty development grants.
For more information, contact Berry Center for Integrity in Leadership Director Nate Pearson at npearson@berry.edu.