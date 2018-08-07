Large water main break near GNTC closes campus, discolors water in the area
Update: City of Rome Water Department crews have isolated a large water main break from Cedar Avenue east to Hemlock Street and Evergreen Street south to Hemlock Street, encompassing the Georgia Northwester Technical College campus, which has closed for the day.
According to the Rome Water Department:
Thought the water main break is isolated, hydrants are being flushed in the area due to water being discolored, impacting a widespread area. The break stirred up water in the main and knocked loose rust and minerals. There are no boil water orders in place.
Previously posted: Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s Floyd County Campus is closing due to a water main break in our area.
The Floyd County Campus plans to open as normal on Wednesday.