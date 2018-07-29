Kimple thrilled by Space Camp
Armuchee Middle School student Marissa Kimple will have some pretty interesting stories to share about her summer as she enters seventh grade this week, after attending Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Kimple attended the weeklong camp, which focuses on STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — curriculum through hands-on learning, earlier this summer, sleeping overnight in quarters styled after the International Space Station. When her dad was younger, he too attended Space Camp, which began in 1982.
“I really enjoyed it,” Kimple said, adding that she has an interest in math and astronomy.
Kimple said she was particularly thrilled by the simulators, replicating the weightlessness of space in the MAT — multi-axis training — chair and walking on the moon 1/6 gravity chair, that made her feel like she was in space.
“It felt really cool to feel the near weightlessness,” she said, adding she was at first nervous to try it, but “then I realized it was really fun.”
Another simulation put her on a team competing against others in flying space missions to the ISS — her team finished in fourth place. The activity also involves conducting experiments in the space simulation, and learning how the ISS was designed.
“I liked learning what it would be like to learn in space,” she said, as well as finding out about the Mercury and Apollo space programs.
Pursuing a career in space exploration is something Kimple says she may do, especially if she can go to Mars.
“I might want to go to Mars just to say I’ve been,” she said. “I’d also like to design the space station on Mars.”
More information about Space Camp can be found at spacecamp.com.