Kennesaw State University student honors for Spring 2018

Below is the academic honors list from Kennesaw State University, Kennesaw for Spring 2018 for area students organized by the student’s first name.

 Adam Lee, Silver Creek, Dean’s List

Amanda Bradfield, Rome, President’s List

Amy Mathis, Rome, Dean’s List

Anderson Krueger, Rome, President’s List

Anna Burk, Rome, President’s List

Ash Herndon, Rome, Dean’s List

Ashlyn Silver, Rome, President’s List

Benjamin Marsh, Rome, Dean’s List

Brandon Almaras, Lindale, Dean’s List

Bronson Pierce, Rome, President’s List

Caitlin Money, Kingston, President’s List

Calvin Russell, Rome, President’s List

Camden Anich, Kingston, President’s List

Chase Shepard, Rome, Dean’s List

Cheyanne Holder, Rome, Dean’s List

Christopher Baxter, Rome, Dean’s List

Christopher Green, Euharlee, Dean’s List

Cody Motes, Silver Creek, Dean’s List

Cory Johnson, Silver Creek, President’s List

Dana Gallaty, Rome, Dean’s List

Denver Harris, Kingston, President’s List

Derek Steele, Rome, Dean’s List

Derreunta McDaniel, Rome, Dean’s List

Durgesh Prajapati, Rome, Dean’s List

Dylan Nichols, Silver Creek, Dean’s List

Elisabeth Peulausk, Rome, President’s List

Emily Jacobs, Rome, Dean’s List

Emily Weeks, Rome, Dean’s List

Erin Pearson, Rome, Dean’s List

Evan Holder, Armuchee, Dean’s List

Greg Paulson, Rome, President’s List

Hannah Joyce, Rome, President’s List

Harry Winnenberg, Euharlee, Dean’s List

Hunter Oswalt-Smith, Rome, Dean’s List

Ivey Wisener, Rome, Dean’s List

Jack Mayo, Kingston, President’s List

Jacob Stewart, Rome, Dean’s List

Jakeira Askew, Euharlee, President’s List

James McAllister, Euharlee, Dean’s List

James Williams, Euharlee, President’s List

Jason Maldonado, Rome, Dean’s List

Jason Williams, Rome, Dean’s List

Jayda Liggons, Silver Creek, Dean’s List

Jessica Cole, Rome, Dean’s List

John Adams, Kingston, President’s List

Johnny Barnes, Rome, Dean’s List

Joseph Purser, Silver Creek, Dean’s List

Joshua Bryant, Rome, Dean’s List

Justin Kelley, Rome, Dean’s List

Justin Kim, Rome, Dean’s List

Justin Rogers, Silver Creek, Dean’s List

Karina Ledesma, Euharlee, Dean’s List

Kasey Williamon, Rome, Dean’s List

Katherine Henshaw, Rome, Dean’s List

Katherine Sparks, Kingston, Dean’s List

Katherine Stafford, Rome, President’s List

Kayla Riley, Rome, Dean’s List

Kevin Van Der Horn, Rome, President’s List

Kiana Mata, Rome, Dean’s List

Kristin Tucker, Rome, Dean’s List

Lauren Kelley, Rome, President’s List

Lily Pierce, Rome, Dean’s List

Lindsay Connell, Rome, President’s List

Lindsey Adams, Rome, President’s List

Lindsey Glass, Rome, President’s List

Macey Jones, Mount Berry, Dean’s List

Madison Bradshaw, Rome, Dean’s List

Maricarmen Rico, Rome, Dean’s List

Matthew Tarleton, Rome, Dean’s List

Meleia Chafin, Lindale, Dean’s List

Mollie Hedgis, Rome, President’s List

Molly Van Kleef, Rome, President’s List

Natalie Romano, Rome, President’s List

Nikki Polite, Euharlee, Dean’s List

Noah Akridge, Armuchee, Dean’s List

Parker Windatt, Rome, President’s List

Rachael Hruby, Kingston, Dean’s List

Savannah Lynch, Kingston, President’s List

Senay Cansiz, Rome, President’s List

Seth Byrd, Rome, Dean’s List

Shannon Couey, Rome, Dean’s List

Shawn Bunyard, Euharlee, President’s List

Tan Le, Rome, Dean’s List

Tania Benavides, Rome, Dean’s List

Trey Hart, Rome, President’s List

Tristan Cline, Mount Berry, President’s List

Virginia Willis, Rome, Dean’s List

 