JROTC takes to the skies
Members of the Rome High JROTC took to the skies recently, many of them experiencing their first flight and some even getting a chance to try their hand at the controls.
One of the school’s JROTC instructors, Seaborn J. Whatley III, a retired Colonel in the USAF, found out about a program in which the Air Force pays for orientation flights with Civil Air Patrol pilots for JROTC cadets. Members of the Civil Air Patrol flew into Richard B. Russell Airport recently and volunteered their time to take the cadets up.
“This is Air Force ROTC, so if you don’t get to fly a little, that’s a fail,” laughed Whatley. “We get the funding from the Air Force to pay for the gas and use of the planes and the Civil Air Patrol donates their time and experience. When I found out about this, I thought, why aren’t we doing it?”
This is Whatley’s first year at Rome High and this is the first year for the orientation flights, but he plans to continue the program, he said.
“We had enough spaces for all our juniors and seniors that wanted to fly,” he said. “So from now on, we’ll throw our name in for the funding and hopefully this can be a yearly experience.”
Many of the students have never flown before, he said, but in spite of a few nerves, the response to the program was overwhelmingly positive.
“Everyone was really excited,” he said. “They really want to fly. This is a big deal, because how often do you hear about high school students getting a chance like this?”
The 22 students themselves ran the gamut of “a little nervous” to “ready to go” when they got to the airport and waited for the Civil Air Patrol members to prepare for the flights.
“This is my first time ever flying,” said Johnisha Whatley, a senior. “I’m scared and excited. I have to start flying though, because I definitely want to travel, so this is a good way to start.”
Her classmate Aiyanna Johnson, also a senior, agreed.
“Honestly, I’m scared, but it’s definitely an adrenaline rush,” she said.
Senior Jherica Kirkland has flown before and was chewing gum to prepare for the ear popping.
“I’m looking forward to the view,” she said, smiling.
Henry Rodriguez, also a senior, had no nerve problems at all.
“Ever since I was little, I wanted to be a pilot,” said Rodriguez. “I love being in the air, and I’ve flown in commercial and small planes. My heart goes faster when we start going up, so I love that feeling, and also, I like to see the world from a different point of view. It’s just a good feeling being up there.”
Rodriguez hopes to fly for the military as a career and perhaps later work for a commercial airline as a pilot, he said.
“I’ve already been talking to several of the students about what it takes to be in aviation as a career,” said Whatley. “This has really inspired them.”
The Civil Air Patrol members were busy calculating passenger weights and making sure the trips would be evenly balanced during the flights. Several members were acting as pilots and others were there to run checks and make sure everything was good to go.
“We take off, get to 1,000 feet and then let the cadet take over controls under instruction,” explained David Holbrook, a mission pilot with Civil Air Patrol. “We also teach them about basic navigation and flight safety.”
Holbrook added that the members who volunteer their time just love aviation and want to give back to the community.
“We want to help encourage that next generation of pilots,” he said.
Seeing the students’ reactions is especially rewarding, according to John Tefft, also a mission pilot.
“Kids tell me it’s the best day of their lives,” Tefft said. “Some are less enthusiastic, so it can be full spectrum, but it’s great to see those smiles.”
He added that the program is a great way to introduce students to flight — students who might not otherwise have a chance to fly in a smaller plane.
The JROTC cadets each spent about 30 minutes in the air, going up in groups of three with a Civil Air Patrol pilot. One cadet was able to handle the controls on each trip, while the other two were passengers who got to see a bird’s eye view of their town.
Kat Adams, who has flown before in smaller planes, was able to fly the plane a bit on her trip up. Her passengers Marilyn De Leon and Josue Chacon Alvarez were pleased with her flying ability.
De Leon — on her first flight in a small plane — exited the plane on landing smiling and saying, “That was crazy” but she had a good time, she said.
“Well, I was a little nervous,” she said, laughing. “I thought she (Adams) was going to move the plane to the side or something, but she did a good job.”
Alvarez, who had never been in a plane before at all, agreed.
“Everything was beautiful,” he said. “I’m ready to do it again.”
Some of the cadets were especially happy to fly over their own school during the trip.
“It looks so small,” said Ashley Criollo. “It’s like the cars and buildings are little toys.”
Numerous jokes were made by the waiting cadets that they had heard Rome High was being buzzed by airplanes.
Candarious Jett was not only getting to fly for the first time ever, he was doing this on his birthday, he said.
“First time on a plane, period,” he said, smiling. “I had lots of butterflies for sure, but it was a pretty amazing first experience.”
Deborah Alvarado, who helmed the controls during Jett’s and Criollo’s flight, admitted the plane was a little tough.
“It was hard to steer at first,” she said. “You can feel the wind pushing at it, but the pilot let me figure it out and helped me.”
The orientation flights combine education with a fun, new experience, Whatley said.
Aviation is a great way to interest the students in every STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — field, he added.
“It gets them excited about learning the math and understanding the navigation and how to figure out the weight and balance for the plane,” he said. “They get to talk to the pilots, who are a great group of guys, and they get to see the way the airport runs.”
The program also is good in another way for his students, Whatley said.
“This is a milestone experience for them,” he said. “Even if they don’t want to enter the military or be a pilot, this is something they will remember. Plus, it’s just fun for me to be out here on such a beautiful day with these kids.”