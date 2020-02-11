City and county schools and governments lost around $791,000 in sales tax money in January.
Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said Tuesday the Georgia Department of Revenue issued a refund to an unnamed company. The funds were withdrawn on a pro-rated basis from each entity's monthly check.
Byars made the comment during Tuesday night's board of education caucus.
The effect on SPLOST collections for the Rome, Floyd County and Cave Spring governments was not immediately clear. However, Byars said the two school systems lost a combined $264,400 in education local option sales tax revenue.
According to Tim Williams, chief operations officer for the city school system, the system's ELOST collection for January was around $503,000.
"Our actual receipt should have been $601,000," Williams told the school board. "But due to a company asking for a significant refund, what we actually received was reduced by $98,000."
Despite this, Williams said the school system has already collected $255,000 more than what was anticipated by January. He said the system has collected more than $4 million in ELOST tax funds.
During the 4 p.m. caucus, Byars addressed the refund. He said he is not sure of the company’s name but is working to find out exactly what happened by contacting the department of revenue. He said he’s going to have to go to the department’s legal services, and he is hoping to find out answers soon.
At the board's regular meeting, each school was recognized with its Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports level awarded by the GaDOE.
Dale Willerson, the director of student services for the school system, presented the awards to the principal of each school. She also gave a presentation on PBIS within the system.
The program rewards students for good behavior instead of punishing negative behavior. Each school has a specific action plan based on student data such as the number of discipline referrals and typical behaviors.
"When I did an analysis ... 97% of our students had less than three referrals this year,” Willerson said.
Some rewards for good behavior include holding dances for students who behave well, or taking them on pizza trips and skate nights. RCS has had PBIS implemented since 2015 according to Willerson.