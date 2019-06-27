With the goal of strengthening the curriculum taught in the classroom, Rome City Schools' instructional specialists are going to have a new professional home for the 2019-2020 school year.
Jackie Weed currently serves students at West End as an instructional specialist and she will be moving to Elm Street Elementary. Kimberly Shedd, a former third-grade educator at Elm Street will fill the instructional specialist role at the new Main Elementary opening in the fall. Finally, Jennifer Edwards, who currently teaches second grade, is set to continue her work at Anna K. Davie Elementary as an instructional specialist.
By employing an instructional specialist in the schools identified by school system administrators, children will get extra instruction in reading and writing. Also, these three educators will be tasked with collecting valuable data that teachers can use to modify their lesson plans and make the time spent learning in class much more effective.
"As instructional specialists, we try to assist the teacher by providing small group instruction in the classroom," said Weed. "As an educator, my goal is to inspire life-long learners, readers and writers. We work very closely with the literacy coach and our principals. From there we devise a plan to best meet the educational needs of our students."
Weed said that the grade levels she will focus on will be determined as they assess the needs in each school. They will be able to maximize the instruction time during school hours which will be great for RCS students who need the extra instruction.
"The instructional specialist position at Main is new to our system this year, and the vision is to offer more support for not only our teachers, but also for our students and their families," said Shedd. "Our literacy coaches work more with the teachers and we will focus mainly on instruction time with our students."
Shedd will also spend part of her day in the classrooms and teaching in small groups. With smaller groups, the educators can spend the extra time reinforcing curriculum, time that may not be beneficial to take from a large classroom setting.
Jennifer Edwards, who has been teaching her AKD second grade classroom, said she is looking forward to focusing on key areas of need in the school. Much like Weed and Shedd, Edwards enjoys teaching reading and writing, and she feels that student performance in the classroom will be better if the system devotes more time to improving competency in these areas.