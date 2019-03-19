Out of 25 schools in Region 1, Kayla Hutcherson, a senior at Armuchee High School, was named the 2019 Professional Association of Georgia Educators STAR Student Region Winner along with her STAR teacher Seth Bates.
The ceremony was held at the Coosa Country Club Tuesday night and was hosted by the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Club.
Each student had their chance to introduce themselves and their STAR teachers and explain why they chose that teacher along with their future plans.
“We are very proud of Ms. Hutcherson and Mr. Bates and the academic excellence they exemplify,” said Jimmy Gentry, president of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Club.
For her future plans, Hutcherson plans on attending the University of Georgia to study music education. She chose Bates, her band director, because he is by far the most influential person in her life, she said.
“It was no surprise to me,” Bates said of Hutcherson after it was announced she had won.
Hutcherson and Bates received a cash award from PAGE and will go on to compete at the state banquet April 29 at Sonesta Gwinnett Place Atlanta. She will compete against the winners of the 11 other regions. The 2019 PAGE STAR Student State Winner will represent the state of Georgia on a national level.
To obtain the 2019 STAR nomination, high school seniors must have the highest score on a single test date on the SAT and be in the top 10 percent or top 10 students of their class based on grade point average. STAR begins each year in participating high schools throughout Georgia when the STAR Student is named and chooses a STAR Teacher to share in this recognition.