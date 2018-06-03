How to prevent ‘summer slide’ for literacy
Literacy is one of the key elements of the learning process for students of all ages.
Knowing this, and knowing that children can lose up to three months of academic progress over the summer because of the absence of learning and engagement, Cassie Parson, Rome City Schools Literacy Coordinator, put together multiple opportunities to assist students and prevent the summer slide.
“Reading is a good time to bond as a family," Parson said. "Also, if you don’t read over the summer you do lose your academic skills. So when you go back to school in the fall, it’s like you have to play catch up. If you don’t have to play catch up, then students can build on what they have learned in previous years of study."
Also, many summer reading opportunities that are currently offered to students through myON online.
“Our students have the opportunity to access to over 10,000 digital texts through Georgia myON over the summer, all for free," she said. This is fantastic because students are able to access books or other learning materials outside of their normal reach. Now, these tools are readily available for everyone to access."
Parents and students can go to www.myON.com and log in. From there, enter Get Georgia Reading, Georgia / Campaign for Grade Level Reading. Rome City Schools username for myON is “romecity” and the password is “read.”
You can also visit the Rome City Schools website and click the Departments tab. From there, click on Curriculum and Professional Learning tab, then click the English Language Arts tab to locate the Georgia MyOn information.
To help with online expenses students and families will need in order to use myON, Comcast offers low-cost internet to qualifying students and their families through their Internet Essentials program. For more information on this service, visit internetessentials.com or call 1-855-846-8376.
If parents are looking for something more local, the Sara Hightower Library Summer Reading Program began recently and has prepared incentives to encourage students to read by hosting events such as scavenger hunts, movie days, story hours and more. These events can be enjoyed by any member of your family.
“The more our children read, the better they read. It sounds so simple but it’s true. If you read, you will be more successful in all subject areas. It’s also not just for the kids but for everyone in your family,” Parson said.
Rome City Schools Family Engagement Coordinator, Ginger Rowston, said reading is “a good way to start conversations with your children, and to keep those conversations going. This can lead to increased vocabulary and proficiency in all subject areas.”
“We want to create a love of learning in our students, but also help families create memories with their children because that’s what is most important. So take this time to enjoy your children. Engage with them, have conversations, and keep it simple, fun but frequent,” Parson said.
Language development in conversation is key. Even cooking together is beneficial.
“We assume parents are going home and practicing with their children. Some parents’ schedules don’t permit the extra time, so we have compiled ways for families to interact with their children. By combining learning with their busy schedules, students will benefit tremendously,” Rowston said.
“We are not saying that parents should be encouraged to use flashcards all summer because we want learning to be fun. It’s important that we make connections and bring real life into their education,” said Parson.
For additional summer resources on things to do over the summer, parents can explore http://getgeorgiareading.org/georgia-summer.