After more than 10 years in the making, the public will finally get a sneak peek of the restoration of the old first grade building at the Fairview School in Cave Spring Saturday.
The historic African-American school site off Padlock Mountain Road just south of downtown will be open for tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include a retelling of the restoration story by docents, a viewing of artifacts and a sharing of memories of past Christmases written by former students from the 1940s.
A limited number of Fairview cookbooks also will be for sale. The cookbook contains personal recipes of former students and others from the Cave Spring community.
"We certainly are very excited," Joyce Perdue-Smith, chair of the Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corporation, said Thursday, adding there is still work today on the facility and the actual grand opening won't be until later next year. "We can't thank the community enough for this endeavor to bring all the pieces together. The alumni want to see laughter on the hill again."
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation also announced Thursday that what was once known as "The Fairview Colored School" was awarded a Callahan Incentive Grant of $3,750 to assist in the project's final phase of exterior rehabilitation.
In 2011, it was listed as a Places in Peril by the Georgia Trust, having been closed since 1968. It was built in 1924.
Fairview-E.S. Brown Heritage Corporation Development Director Swain Watters said Thursday all that's left to do of the project is completing the handicapped accessibility for the building, some road work and some landscaping.
"Otherwise, it's completely finished and restored," said Watters, whose father attended school on the Fairview-Brown campus.
Watters said the history of education on the campus is something worth preserving for future generations.
"The broader vision in terms of continuing the legacy of education and instilling the desire to learn in every child makes a difference in our society," he said.