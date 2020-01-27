Plant Hammond’s closure won’t be as big of a financial blow as Floyd County Schools Superintendent Jeff Wilson expected. The school system will see the first impact from the closure of the Georgia Power plant in its FY21 budget.
“We were thinking $3 million,” William said at the monthly school board meeting on Monday. But, after some number-crunching by Chief Financial Officer Greg Studdard, the estimated $3 million loss was cut in half to an estimated $1.5 million.
Studdard expects the budget to be down $1.5 million from this year and onward, but Wilson said he is hopeful that Floyd County will bring in more business, resulting in more tax revenue.
“The Ball company that’s expanding, over time we’ll see some more money from that expansion,” Wilson said.
Ball Corp. plans to add about 40 jobs to its plant off Ga. 53 near Shannon. That will put the company over the 200 employee mark. It is unclear how much tax revenue that will add to the school system.
Along with a possible million-dollar budget cut, the school system may also have to pay an extra $150,000 as a result of proposed raises for school personnel in the Georgia General Assembly.
Gov. Brian Kemp, in an attempt to keep his promise of giving teachers a $5,000 pay increase, is proposing a $2,000 raise for teachers, along with a 5% raise for bus drivers and nutrition workers. According to Studdard, the state will only pay for raises for a certain number of teachers. After that cut-off, the county system will have to fund the rest.
During caucus, Wilson said to give everybody raises, including the nutrition staff and bus drivers, would cost close to $500,000.
“We couldn’t do raises across the board,” Wilson said. Board members will discuss more about raises at a Feb. 1 work session that will be held at the central office on Saturday at 8 a.m. That meeting is open to the public.
Also on Monday, Tony Daniel was elected to remain as the board chair for 2020. Daniel has been a county school board member since 2015. He served his first year as chair in 2019.
Melinda Jeffers, who said she is not seeking a second term on the board, was chosen to replace Jay Shell as vice chair.