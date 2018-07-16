Governor’s Honors Program wraps up at Berry
More than 650 students from across Georgia recently concluded their studies at the Governor’s Honors Program at Berry College.
More than 1,600 high school students from across the state competed for spots in the residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students.
The program offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom and that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.
Governor’s Honors Program, in its 55th year, was held June 17 - July 14 as a residential educational experience on a college or university campus. Students attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and they participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening. Meals and rooms are provided by the program.
Berry College was selected to host the program in 2017 and 2018.