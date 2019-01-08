Pete McDonald, president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College since September 2013, revealed his plans to retire at the end of March.
"The college is in great shape," McDonald said.
Enrollment has been increasing the last several semesters and McDonald said it was just time for new leadership.
McDonald joined GNTC in 1995 as vice president for economic development and was promoted to the presidency upon the retirement of Craig McDaniel.
“It has been an honor for me to work with the dedicated faculty and staff of GNTC for the last 24 years. Everyone at GNTC is totally dedicated to the career success and the educational success of our students," McDonald said in a news release from the college.
"Since I became president we've added the Catoosa County campus and has a new 80,000 square-foot building underway on the Dalton campus. It will be the largest building on any of the six GNTC campus sites,” he said.
Continuing to grow the dual enrollment programs and encouraging the development of an apprenticeship program are two of the highlights of his six years as president.
GNTC led the entire Technical College System of Georgia in dual enrollment from 2014-2017 and was second in 2018.
"One area that I think we really need to focus on obviously is the skilled trades," McDonald said. "I think we can do a much better job of working with the high school systems to provide those types of skilled training for students before they leave high school, giving them some real marketable skills so that when they leave high school they can earn more money to pursue more education, if they choose to do that, or have a productive life occupation."
McDonald won state approval in 2018 to create the college’s own police force to handle incidents and promote safety causes at each of GNTC’s six campuses.
He and his wife Jane, will continue to reside in Rome. McDonald plans to continue serving on the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority if formally re-appointed to a new three-year term next week.
"I've already had a couple of people call me about doing some work and I've said look, I'm trying to quit working," McDonald said.