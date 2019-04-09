"The education we do is the road out of poverty," Georgia Northwestern Technical College President Pete McDonald said.
McDonald, who will officially retire at the end of the month, told Seven Hills Rome Rotary Club members statistics show students who have a targeted career path will have greater success once they emerge from school into the workforce.
Workforce development has been the singular goal of the school since it was created in 1962 as the Floyd County Vocational School, at that time part of the Floyd County Schools system.
Since that time, the college has expanded to six campuses spread across nine counties. Rome is still the main administrative campus, but GNTC also has campuses in Gordon County, Polk County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County and Walker County.
In 2018 the college served 7,500 adult students, 2,400 in the GED/ESL program and has 2,100 students who are dual-enrolled while still completing high school.
With specific pathways in industrial, medical, information technology and public service programs, McDonald said new programs are being developed for electrical linemen technician at the Rockmart campus, diesel maintenance at the Dalton campus, electrical maintenance at the Dalton campus and cyber security.
Each of the new programs is being developed in response to specific needs that have been identified by regional industries.
McDonald, who became president of the college in 2013, said ease of access and affordability are hallmarks of the technical college system.
A 1% Georgia Loan Fund allows students to make up any tuition shortfall. Zell Miller Scholarships help pay for tuition of students who have a 3.5 grade point average in the Hope Grant program and relatively new Hope Career grants also pay tuition for students in 17 high demand career fields.
GNTC participates in the Complete College Georgia Initiative, which seeks to help develop a higher percentage of college graduates entering the workforce annually. A decade ago, McDonald said the school was graduating between 1,100 and 1,200 students a year but has seen that increase to more than 3,000 annually each of the last several years.
"Our programs create opportunity for young people," McDonald said. "We want to allow students to complete their college and their occupational training with zero debt."
During the Tuesday meeting, the Seven Hills Rotary Club presented a $1,000 check to Jeff and Mary Margaret Mauer of Restoration Rome to help with work to heal broken families in the Rome area.