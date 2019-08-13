Georgia Northwestern Technical College has named Selena Magnusson of Chickamauga the new vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success and Lisa Shaw of Chatsworth the new vice president of adult education, according to a press release.
Magnusson will fill the role previously held by Heidi Popham, president of GNTC, and Shaw will fill the position previously held by Kerri Hosmer. They will begin their new positions on Aug. 16.
“Selena Magnusson and Lisa Shaw bring years of experience and an incredible passion to their new roles at GNTC,” said Popham. “They will serve as critical members of the college’s leadership team focused on improving student success across all GNTC sites.”
“Lisa and Selena will lead a team of professionals in the areas of Adult Education, Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success ensuring GNTC students have the resources necessary to be successful,” Popham said.
Magnusson began her career at GNTC in 1998. As vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success, Magnusson will provide oversight and direction to a wide range of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success initiatives and programs at all six GNTC campuses.
“I am honored and excited for the opportunity and I hope to add to the college’s ability to focus on its mission and to serve the community,” said Magnusson. “There are great things happening with student success and continuous improvement at the college and I look forward to continuing this work.”
Shaw began her GNTC career in 2014. As vice president of Adult Education at GNTC, Shaw will be responsible for the management of adult education programs and instructional services at GNTC. She will oversee all GNTC adult education sites located across the northwest Georgia region.
"I am honored to serve in this position,” said Shaw. “Adult Education provides an opportunity for students to learn skills that will allow them to compete in the workplace, improve their lives and positively impact their communities.”