Georgia Northwestern Technical College will host a job fair on April 17 for students, prospective students and anyone else in the community.
"Every job fair is important. The marketplace right now, a lot of employers are seeking employees and it's a very tight job market, not a lot of people that meet some of their requirements," said GNTC President Pete McDonald. "This is a great opportunity for our students to meet employers even though they may still be in school with another semester or so to go. It gives them an opportunity to listen to employers and learn about what they might do to better prepare themselves for a good job."
More than 20 companies from across the region have committed to have representatives on hand for the event. Some of those companies include Advance Storage Products, AmTran EMC, Coca-Cola, EMS of Georgia, Evco Plastics, F & P Georgia Manufacturing, Floyd County Government, Floyd Medical Center, Harbin Clinic, Kimoto, Meggitt, Miura, Racemark, Riverwood, Southern Medical Contractors, Staffmark for Jefferson Southern, Steel King and Tanner Medical Center.
"I think this is a good list. It has primarily been organized by Ken Wright and the Chamber. Some companies that are actively seeking people like to come and there may be some employers that don't have job openings presently," McDonald said.
The job fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates during the morning hours, from 9 a.m. to noon. The fair will then open up to the public at-large from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Company representatives will be stationed in the Conference Center of Building H on the Floyd County Campus in Rome off Cedar Avenue.
"We are looking forward to having our students, graduates and the public on our campus for this valuable networking event,” said Kristen Kinsey, career services coordinator at GNTC in a press release.
For more information about GNTC’s Job Fair, contact Kinsey in Career Services by email at careerservices@gntc.edu.
