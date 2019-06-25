The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College awarded scholarships to one qualified student at each of the high schools and college and career academies in the Northwest Georgia region.
GNTC faculty, staff, board members and foundation trustees were available at many of the schools to present each scholarship winner with a $500 award to help pay for the expenses of the first year of college.
Resources for the GNTC High School Graduate Scholarships are raised through GNTC employee donations on all six campuses and through annual fundraising events.
The winners of the 2019 GNTC Foundation Scholarships are Morgan Niederhuth, Armuchee High; Hyson Golden, Calhoun High; Brady Carney, Calhoun College and Career Academy; Harmony Shaw, Cedartown High; Christopher J. Brockman, Coosa High; Samuel Moland, Floyd County College and Career Academy; Nathaniel Tate, Gordon Central High; Bryan Contreras, Gordon County College and Career Academy; Chanler Hysell, Gordon Lee High; Makinsey Cherie Reynolds, LaFayette High; Kate Danielle Russell, Model High; Derick Densmore, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy; Hannah Jackson, Pepperell High; Jocelyn Medina, Polk County College and Career; David Hayes, Ringgold High; Peyton Jones, Rockmart High and Erik Domingo, Rome High.
“We’re honored to support and encourage high school students in our nine-county service area by providing these scholarships to help further their education,” said Michelle Beatson, GNTC foundation administrator. “Georgia Northwestern is a vital foundation to so many of our high school graduates. This scholarship is aimed at assisting students with the cost of education and to help get them on the road to a successful future.”
The Chattooga High School Alumni Scholarship also was presented to 10 students at Chattooga High School this year. This scholarship was made possible by an alum of Chattooga High. The GNTC Foundation awarded the $250 Chattooga Alumni Scholarships to the following Class of 2019 graduates: Elijah Ard, Courtney Burgess, Destiny Cabe, Kimberley Michelle Chandler, Jacob Lacey, Leigha McKenzie McDaniel, Annie Morgan McGraw, Kristen Ratledge, Alexandria Sydney Mitchell and Ashelyn Watson.
The Foundation at GNTC helps fund academic and support programs at the college throughout the year and has helped thousands of students in the Northwest Georgia region attend college.