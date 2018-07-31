GNTC awarded with $50K grant from Delta Air Lines Foundation to support aviation maintenance program

Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.