Glenwood Primary is continuing to host a series of events to help parents learn effective techniques to introduce literary success to their preschool-age children with an emphasis on fun and engaging the kids.
The series, led by Floyd County Schools' media specialist Tracy Schroeder, is part of the L4GA grant for literacy. Schroeder's workshop consists of group read-aloud sessions and several fun dances, a Floyd County Schools press release stated.
Schroeder encouraged parents to help boost their child's reading success by practicing rhyming words, clapping along to syllables and poems, and reciting environmental print -- such as reading the signs of familiar restaurants and businesses.
It's important to read to preschool children each day, Schroeder said, as it increases sight word recognition exponentially. A child who is read to for 20 minutes a day will be exposed to 1.8 million words per year, compared to just 282,000 words for a child who is only read to for five minutes a day.
"A tablet cannot give a reassuring hug during the sad part of a story. It cannot laugh with the child during the funny parts. It cannot answer questions, explain words, or let the child take a turn reading," Schroeder said.
To help attendees put these practices into play at home, each family was sent home with a packet of age-appropriate books, word puzzles and a parent sheet with helpful games and tips for literacy success.
The event this past Thursday at Glenwood Primary was the third in a series of parent and child literacy workshops put on by Floyd County Schools. Previous workshops included an introduction to preschool math basics at Model Elementary School in September and a journey into science exploration at Garden Lakes Elementary in April.
Future workshops, held through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, will be announced on the Floyd County Schools' Facebook page as they become available.