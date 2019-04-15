Both Georgia Highlands College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College will be hosting job fairs on Wednesday.
GHC's annual fair will be on the Floyd Campus at 3175 Cedartown Hwy. on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Employers from across Northwest Georgia will be available to discuss full-time and part-time positions, as well as internship opportunities.
Angela Wheelus, director of Student Support Services, hopes the Career Fair will showcase GHC’s workforce-ready students to employers and show other attendees how GHC can help them move their careers forward.
“By inviting the public to attend this Career Fair, GHC is able to highlight possibilities for people who are already in the workforce to see ways they can recharge their careers through many of our programs, while taking advantage of all the services offered at the fair,” Wheelus said.
Attendees can prepare for their job search with the “Resume Doctor” and mock interviews while a mobile Career Lab will be available for on-site resume creation and printing. A photographer will be on site as well for free professional headshots.
Prospective employers attending the GHC's event include Famers Insurance, Murphy-Harpst Children’s Center, NAMI Rome, Nightingale Services, PSI Background Screening and Rome Comprehensive One-Stop.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College is also hosting a job fair at its Rome campus on 1 Maurice Culberson Drive for will host for students, prospective students and anyone else in the community.
More than 20 companies from across the region have committed to have representatives on hand for the event. Some of those companies include Advance Storage Products, AmTran EMC, Coca-Cola, EMS of Georgia, Evco Plastics, F & P Georgia Manufacturing, Floyd County Government, Floyd Medical Center, Harbin Clinic, Kimoto, Meggitt, Miura, Racemark, Riverwood, Southern Medical Contractors, Staffmark for Jefferson Southern, Steel King and Tanner Medical Center.
The job fair will be open to GNTC students and graduates during the morning hours, from 9 a.m. to noon. The fair will then open up to the public from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Company representatives will be stationed in the Conference Center of Building H on the Floyd County Campus in Rome off Cedar Avenue.
For more information about GNTC’s Job Fair, contact Kinsey in Career Services by email at careerservices@gntc.edu.