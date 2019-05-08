Students representing Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area will enter the next stage in life when they cross the stage and turn the tassels during the upcoming 2019 Spring Commencement Ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony will take place at the Forum River Center in Rome beginning at 7 p.m.
After students, administrators and faculty march into place during Processional, the Pledge of Allegiance will be conducted by Jay Pickern, instructor of Business Management at GNTC. Invocation will be led by Mark Upton, director of Marketing Management at GNTC.
Stuart Phillips, interim president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce Leyner Argueta, the 2019 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for the Technical College System of Georgia, as the keynote commencement speaker for the evening.
An instructor at Georgia Northwestern since 2015, Argueta is the program director of Business Management and teaches Supervisory Development on the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton. He is a resident of Calhoun and is bilingual in English and Spanish.
An active member of the community in Calhoun, Argueta has served as vice chair of the Governing Team at Red Bud Middle School, 2014 to present; chairperson for the Board of Directors of Voluntary Action Center, 2010-16; Governing Counsel at Red Bud Elementary School, 2011-14; and the pastor and founder of Faith Moves Church in Calhoun, 2010 to present.
Michael Fennell, dean of Business and Industrial Technologies at GNTC, will recognize High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates that are veterans, Phi Beta Lambda members, SkillsUSA members, Student Government Association members and dual enrollment high school students will also be led by Fennell.
Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of Academic Affairs at GNTC, will present graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Listed are graduates that are participating in the 2019 Spring Commencement Ceremony showing the graduate’s name and program of study. This list does not include students that have graduated, but are not participating in the ceremony, or students that registered for the ceremony after the commencement program was printed:
Associate of Applied Science
Rosa I. Aguilar, Business Technology
Crystal Rose Alday, Cybersecurity
Kelli B. Arthur, Early Childhood Care and Education
Jasmine L. Askew, Respiratory Care
Kyleigh L. Ballard, Respiratory Care
Skky Monique Barrett, Respiratory Care
Tony Alexander Barrios, Accounting
Kimberlyn Bates, Business Technology
Christa F. Beall, Respiratory Care
Lindsay A. Bearden, Business Technology
Misty Blasengame, Early Childhood Care and Education
Barbara G. Booker, Business Management
Samantha A. Bragg, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
McKenzie C. Brown, Early Childhood Care and Education
Jessica Callahan, Business Technology
Jenifer C. Camacho, Early Childhood Care and Education
Aleasha G. Cannon, Business Management
Corey L. Carlile, Marketing Management
Elizabeth Grace Carpenter, Business Management
Jennifer Ines Cervantes, Business Technology
Maegan L. Cheatwood, Respiratory Care
Summer M. Cole, Early Childhood Care and Education
Shannon M. Cooper, Business Management
Jacob Cordell, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Carmen Davis, Respiratory Care
Kayla Reece Davis-Anderson, Early Childhood Care and Education
Sherrie Dean, Early Childhood Care and Education
Grace Dunnaway, Criminal Justice Technology
William M. Elsberry, Cybersecurity
Robert B. Evans, Early Childhood Care and Education
Dakota R. Finster, Social Work Assistant
Elizabeth T. Gooch, Early Childhood Care and Education
Janell Herrera, Early Childhood Care and Education
Clarissa M. Jimenez, Business Management
Cheyenne B. Johnson, Business Management
Andrea Marie Jordan, Computer Support Specialist
Kristina Marie Keith, Business Management
Maciej F. Kozlowski, Networking Specialist
Julie P. Langford, Respiratory Care
Brandy Jean LeVan, Computer Support Specialist
Courtni Lomenick, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Allie M. Long, Logistics and Supply Chain Management
Ashley M. Long, Business Management
Jasmaine Lovelace, Respiratory Care
Haley L. Mann, Business Management
Kimberly C. Marbutt, Business Management
Teresa K. Marshall, Early Childhood Care and Education
Jose L. Martinez, Electronics Technology
Marlena Mondragon, Early Childhood Care and Education
Hannah N. Nesbitt, Culinary Arts
Jordan Bartley Newton, Industrial Systems Technology
Mary Ann Owens, Business Management
Maritza Perez, Early Childhood Care and Education
Christopher M. Pope, Marketing Management
Nya M. Powell, Business Technology
Jonathan D. Privett, Networking Specialist
Isabell Rincon, Business Management
Dallas W. Roberts, Business Management
Ashley M. Rosser, Business Management
Thomas Scott, Marketing Management
April Dawn Scruggs, Respiratory Care
Jayla Shenee Shropshire, Business Management
Michael C. Siefert, Networking Specialist
Emily M. Smith, Business Management
Charlina B. Smithers, Social Work Assistant
Myra Rutledge Stone, Business Management
Jarod Streetman, Early Childhood Care and Education
Hannah J. Taylor, Early Childhood Care and Education
Rebecca A. Thomas, Criminal Justice Technology
Alexandra R. Trotter, Respiratory Care
Matthew Vaughn, Culinary Arts
Olivia Rachel Venable, Business Management
Mariah S. Wallace, Early Childhood Care and Education
Amanda Randale Watson, Web Site Design/Development
Karah Ryan Witt, Accounting
Holly L. Wright, Business Management
Amanda L. York, Early Childhood Care and Education
Jose C. Zamora, Automotive Technology
John David Zapp, Automotive Technology
Associate of Science in Nursing
Neva Caroline Ayer, Nursing
Santana Nicole Baker, Nursing
Kayla Denise Brown, Nursing
Blakely Campbell Burgess, Nursing
Leigha Hayes Byars, Nursing
Stephanie N. Gagliardi, Nursing
Krista Marie Hammontree, Nursing
Teresa Land, Nursing
Tina Renee Minter, Nursing
Amy Moriah Moore, Nursing
Amy B. Neighbors, Nursing
James D. Rewis, Nursing
Ashley S. Wilburn, Nursing
Diploma
Jose Alvarado, Industrial Systems Technology
Dana L. Brannon, Early Childhood Care and Education
Tevin M. Brown, Business Technology
John H. Bunch, Air Conditioning Technology
Norberto Castaneda Vazquez, Electrical Systems Technology
Daniel J. Davis, Automotive Technology
Larissa J. Douthit, Social Work Assistant
Catherine R. Edwards, Criminal Justice Technology
Malik S. Gleaves, Air Conditioning Technology
Jaweah L. Hamilton, Early Childhood Care and Education
Haley Johnson, Business Technology
John C. King, Computer Support Specialist
David Lebaron, Auto Collision Repair
Abner J. Magana, Electrical Systems Technology
Latorya F. Manning, Business Management
Erika Y. Perez, Early Childhood Care and Education
Brittany N. Thrasher, Marketing Management
Tamara Villasenor, Business Management
Felicia D. Waldon, Criminal Justice Technology
Hilliard A. Williams, Welding and Joining Technology
Technical Certificate of Credit
Ella Butler Bennett, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Jocelyn Betsabe Cisneros, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Thomas Ray Cox, Phlebotomy Technician
Cinthia Guadalupe Dominguez Andrade, Human Resource Management Specialist
Paul L. Flurry, Commercial Truck Driving
Macy P. Forrister, Medical Front Office Assistant
Melanie Brooke Fowler, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Anna Davis George, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Drema N. Hall, Phlebotomy Technician
Holli R. Hendrix, Medical Coding
Aemy M. Lopez-Vicente, Project SUCCESS Manufacturing Specialist
Kaelyn E. Madden, Phlebotomy Technician
Jocelyn Medina, Project SUCCESS Manufacturing Specialist
Mackinzie C. Parrott, Health Care Assistant
Adrianna Nicole Resendez, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Abigail L. Sisk, Medical Coding
Kristen Ann Skramstad, Health Care Assistant
Jessica Smith, Phlebotomy Technician
Emily Anne Thompson, Phlebotomy Technician
Ashley Adriana Vasquez, Early Childhood Care and Education Basics
Monika Yoana Vasquez-Lopez, Project SUCCESS Manufacturing Specialist
Vanessa Vega, Medical Front Office Assistant
Anna White, Phlebotomy Technician