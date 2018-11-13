The Foundation Trustees and Board of Directors at Georgia North-western Technical College were both honored during an awards ceremony at the Technical College System of Georgia 2018 Fall Leadership Conference held recently in Savannah.
The awards were bestowed during a presentation at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. Vince Dooley, former University of Georgia football coach and athletic director, and his wife Barbara were the keynote speakers for the ceremony.
GNTC’s Foundation Trustees were awarded the Role Model Foundation Board Certification by the Technical College Foundation Associations for its ongoing efforts to serve the northwest Georgia community.
The Board of Directors at GNTC was acknowledged for each Board member completing the Technical College Director’s Association certifi-cation process.
This marks the first time that both boards at GNTC were honored for every member completing the required activities and workshops for certification.
The mission of the Technical College Directors’ Association of Georgia is to build the capability of the local boards of directors to effectively increase the real and perceived value of technical and adult education in Georgia.
In order to achieve Role Model Board Certification, all members of the Foundation Trustees must be actively engaged in the work of the board, through participation in organizational meetings, college events, leadership activities, fundraising initiatives, and professional development.