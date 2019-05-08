Students representing Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s nine-county service area will enter the next stage in life when they cross the stage and turn the tassels during the upcoming 2019 Spring Commencement Ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony will take place at the Forum River Center in Rome beginning at 7 p.m.
After students, administrators and faculty march into place during Processional, the Pledge of Allegiance will be conducted by Jay Pickern, instructor of business management at GNTC. Invocation will be led by Mark Upton, director of marketing management at GNTC.
Stuart Phillips, interim president of GNTC, will welcome guests and introduce Leyner Argueta, the 2019 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for the Technical College System of Georgia, as the keynote commencement speaker for the evening.
An instructor at Georgia Northwestern since 2015, Argueta is the program director of business management and teaches supervisory development on the Whitfield Murray Campus in Dalton. He is a resident of Calhoun and is bilingual in English and Spanish.
An active member of the community in Calhoun, Argueta has served as vice chair of the Governing Team at Red Bud Middle School, 2014 to present; chairperson for the Board of Directors of Voluntary Action Center, 2010-16; Governing Counsel at Red Bud Elementary School, 2011-14; and the pastor and founder of Faith Moves Church in Calhoun, 2010 to present.
Michael Fennell, dean of business and industrial technologies at GNTC, will recognize High Honor and Honor graduates. A special recognition for graduates that are veterans, Phi Beta Lambda members, SkillsUSA members, Student Government Association members and dual enrollment high school students will also be led by Fennell.
Elizabeth Anderson, vice president of academic affairs at GNTC, will present graduates with associate degrees, diplomas and certificates.