Fundraiser for 16 year-old cancer patient doubles goal in less than 24 hours

Jewell Sweat is a 16-year-old junior at Model High School and her life revolves around cheer.
She's a varsity cheerleader at her high school and has been a part of the Hot Shots Cheerleading Gym for the past four years. Along with competing as one of their All Star Cheerleaders, she works at the gym as a tumbling instructor. She has taken home multiple state cheerleading awards with both the Mighty Model Blue Devils and Hot Shots Senior Coed All Star Squad.
Last Sunday, the teenager went to Floyd Medical Center's emergency room for stomach pains.
After being transferred to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital in Chattanooga for more intensive testing and a biopsy, Jewell was diagnosed with Stage 3-4 carcinoma of the stomach.
As doctors try to figure out the best longterm treatment plan for Jewell, she is getting her nutrients from a feeding tube, according to Hot Shots owner Rachel Magness.
Magness and her husband Grant also run a nonprofit organization along with their gym, called Mission Ispossible Foundation.
The nonprofit began as a local youth ministry and has grown into an organization dedicated to working on outreach programs for local missions. It has been operating in Rome for almost 15 years, according to Magness.
Mission Ispossible is especially known for their Shining Star cheer squad made up of special needs children, and their Birthday Club program, where kids celebrate birthdays once a month and play in the open gym for two and a half hours.
When the Magnesses heard about Jewell's diagnosis, they wanted to help out Jewell and her mother, June Dingler, who also works with the Magnesses at Hot Shots.
A fundraiser was posted on the MIP Facebook page, with a set goal of $15,000 to help cover living expenses while Jewell goes through medical treatment.
Since the fundraiser was posted Sunday evening, over 500 people have donated more than $37,000 as of Monday afternoon.
"I am in awe of all the generosity shown for Jewell," Dingler wrote in a Facebook post.
To donate to the #4Jewell fundraiser, you can go online on www.missionispossible.net or visit the #4Jewell fundraising page on Facebook.