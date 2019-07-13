During the recent two-week Foundation Camp, 13- and 14-year-old participants got to try their hand at filmmaking under Rome International Film Festival Director Seth Ingram on the Georgia Highlands College campus.
The trailers are the product of student work, camp founder and dean of humanities at GHC Jon Hershey said. The trailers can be found on the camp’s Facebook page.
The first, titled “Forgive and Forget,” is about two friends who grow apart and one ends up bullying the other. The clip ends with the two boys learning to mend their broken relationship and becoming friends again.
The second movie trailer is for a thriller film titled “The Highlands Wolfman.” The clip shows two campers on the run from a (fake) ax-wielding half man, half wolf who stalks the camp.
The moviemaking session was a fresh take on a stop-motion animation session, according to Greg Shropshire of 100 Black Men and another co-founder of the camp. Camp organizers are constantly bringing in new ideas and sessions to introduce students to different things and keep the camp from becoming stagnant, Shropshire said.
“By exposing them to new things it opens up other possibilities,” Shropshire said. The 100 Black Men organization tries to keep up with the students throughout the school year, he added, and more than half of the camp counselors once attended the camp themselves. Organizers waned to give these kids a positive experience on a college campus, Hershey said.
The camp tries to encourage the older elementary and middle school age kids to enjoy learning by using hands on learning methods. To achieve this, organizers dropped the word class for session to make campers feel more relaxed Hershey and Shropshire said.
Currently the pair are in rest mode and plans for the 15th camp will begin once finances are squared away, Hershey said.
The camp is run totally on donations. Because of this, Hershey said, campers attend the camp for free. The camp provides free meals and free transportation for students, who are mostly from the Rome area.
The Floyd campus of Georgia Highlands is the only campus to host the camp, but Hershey and Shropshire said they hope others will pick it up in other cities.