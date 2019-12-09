Rome and Floyd County Schools students were among the 30 high schools representing SkillsUSA Region 1 this past week on the Whitfield County campus of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Several students from the two school systems won in their category and will head to the statewide competition in the spring.
“Think of a science fair for technical students mixed with leadership skills, that is a SkillsUSA competition,” Melissa McLain, GNTC graduation specialist and SkillsUSA advisor said. “These students are learning what they need to do before they get into the workforce.”
According to McLain, there were over 400 students and observers on the Whifield County campus on Friday getting acquainted with the college as well as future employment opportunities. While the skills learned through competing may benefit future employers, the main purpose of the events was to give students a taste of what is to come.
“It gives them an eye opening experience for what they can do after high school,” McLain said.
While soft skill competitions like speech and interviewing happened inside, the masonry and carpentry competitions were taking place under the awnings of the 300 building.
The following students placed in the Region 1 SkillsUSA competition. The top two from each category, except Automotive Service Technology, will advance to the state competition in Atlanta on March 12-14. The Automotive Service Technology category takes the top three students and is the only category to do so.
Advertising Design:
Etta McDaniel, 1st Place, Calhoun High School
John Washington, 2nd Place, Creekview High School
Architectural Drafting:
Drew Spencer, 1st Place, Heritage High School
David Castillo, 2nd Place, Sequoyah High School
Automotive Refinishing Technology:
Hunter Forsyth, 1st Place, Cedartown High School
Automotive Service Technology:
Peyton Parker, 1st Place, Gordon Central High School
Vincent Perna, 2nd Place, Cherokee High School
Logan Pulliam, 3rd Place, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy
Cabinet Making:
Banks Hathcox, 1st Place, Calhoun High School
Chase Gresham, 2nd Place, Pepperell High School
Xander Cook, 3rd Place, Chattooga High School
Carpentry:
Ty Veatch, 1st Place, Chattooga High School
Jonathan Pearson, 2nd Place, Model High School
Michael Cummings, 3rd Place, Adairsville High School
Collision Repair Technology:
Austin Ledbetter, 1st Place, Cherokee High School
Rodney Williams, 2nd Place, Cedartown High School
Cosmetology:
Macy Tucker, 1st Place, North Murray High School
Kate Faulk, 2nd Place, Bartow County College and Career Academy
Rossy Cruz, 3rd Place, Cedartown High School
CPR & First Aid:
Ansley Wynn, 1st Place, Rockmart High School
Sarah Maloney, 2nd Place, Cherokee High School
Ethan Lester, 3rd Place, Cedartown High School
Early Childhood Education:
Jada McGill, 1st Place, Model High School
Susana Quinones Villarrel, 2nd Place, Coosa High School
Hailey Gallman, 3rd Place, Murray County High School
Electrical Construction Wiring:
Cody McNeese, 1st Place, Gordon Central High School
Freddie Vargas, 2nd Place, Coosa High School
Gordon Hayden, 3rd Place, Model High School
Esthetics:
Reagan Brown, 1st Place, North Murray High School
Sandra Daniell, 2nd Place, Cedartown High School
Arian Garrett, 3rd Place, Cass High School
Extemporaneous Speaking:
Helana Garland, 1st Place, Gilmer High School
Sasha Melbourne, 2nd Place, Cherokee High School
Chance Potter, 3rd Place, Model High School
Graphic Communications:
Kala Bartley, 1st Place, Model High School
Chassidy Wright, 2nd Place, Coosa High School
Job Interview
Lincoln Puryear, 1st Place, Murray County High School
Frida Nieto, 2nd Place, Gilmer High School
Gabe Sisson, 3rd Place, Gordon Central High School
Job Skill Demonstration:
Emily Whatley, 1st Place, North Murray High School
Madison Whatley, 2nd Place, Cedartown High School
Nicholas McGill, 3rd Place, Calhoun High School
Job Skill Demonstration Open:
Madeline Skojac, 1st Place, North Murray High School
Aden Edwards, 2nd Place, Armuchee High School
Jacob Black, 3rd Place, Calhoun High School
Masonry:
Kevin Fraire, 1st Place, Gordon Central High School
Damien West, 2nd Place, Cass High School
Dustin King, 3rd Place, Chattooga High School
Plumbing:
Oliver Nolasco, 1st Place, Rockmart High School
Hunter Blackmon, 2nd Place, Adairsville High School
Brad Stone, 3rd Place, Calhoun High School
Prepared Speech:
Jessica Copez, 1st Place, Gordon Central High School
Michael Pastovich, 2nd Place, Model High School
Seth Wright, 3rd Place, Cedartown High School
Pin Design:
Carol Haynes, 1st Place, Heritage High School
Sisly Mann, 2nd Place, North Murray High School
Stephanie Flanery, 3rd Place, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy
Quiz Bowl Team:
Cherokee High School, 1st Place
Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy, 2nd Place
Calhoun High School, 3rd Place
Technical Drafting:
Matthew Funderburk, 1st Place, Heritage High School
Nathan Fricks, 2nd Place, Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School
Will Summey, 3rd Place, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy
Tshirt Design:
Kathryn Brook, 1st Place, Calhoun High School
Corissa Pritchett, 2nd Place, Heritage High School
Jasmine Collier, 3rd Place, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy
Welding:
Jacob Vinson, 1st Place, Model High School
Sage Owings, 2nd Place, Chattooga High School
Andrew Harrell, 3rd Place, Rome High School